Simple Energy claims its Battery Management System returns 95% efficiency

Simple Energy claims that its One electric scooter is capable of achieving a full-charge range of over 200 km in Eco mode thanks to its BMS (Battery Management System).

Simple Energy on Wednesday shared that its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) enables the electric powertrain to achieve a staggering 95% efficiency, which is the highest in the industry. The system has debuted in the company's flagship ‘One’ electric scooter.

The EV maker says that with a 72 Nm motor and 4.8 kWh battery, its One electric scooter is capable of achieving a full-charge range of over 200 km in Eco mode thanks to its BMS (Battery Management System).

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said “Engineering and incremental innovation are the pillars of everything we do at Simple Energy. Developing a BMS from scratch was one of the best decisions we made, enabling us to have an unparalleled degree of vertical integration on the ONE — allowing us to eke out more range and performance than any other EV in the market. This move will also make developing future products by Simple easier."

Simple Energy says that its one-of-a-kind battery management system is quite compact for a 10 kW solution. Thanks to this, the scooter leaves spaces for other applications and components such as a larger battery. The company adds that its system is ‘extremely accurate’ and is capable of detecting changes as minuscule as 0.6 mV, which makes the calculations such as remaining battery and range estimations more precise and the entire system is designed to support the ISO 26262 safety system.

The company announced the launch of the Simple One electric scooter starting at ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and ₹1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration. The deliveries are set to begin later this year in June.

