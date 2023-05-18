This electric hypercar breaks record for breaking records, shatters 23 in 1 day

The Rimac Nevera is considered one of the most audacious electric hypercars in the world and breaking as many as 23 records in just one day will further elevate its status in the automotive world. Electric hypercars have mostly made it a habit to push the boundaries of automotive engineering but the Rimac Nevera recently went above and beyond - metaphorically, of course - on a test track in Germany.

In a bid to put its acceleration, braking, top-speed and aerodynamics to the ultimate test, a unit of the super exclusive Rimac Nevera was brought to the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility and the company claims that it drove away without a single reliability or performance drop issue. Through the duration of the day's test the Rimac Nevera shattered several records.

Some of the most impressive records broken by the Rimac Nevera included straight-line performance record in which the hypercar went from 0 to 400 kmph and back to 0 in just 29.93, a full second than the previous record holder. It managed to better its own official specifications by doing a 0 to 60 mph (96.56 kmph) in just 1.74 seconds. Its official spec sheet reveals a figure of 1.85 seconds. It then managed to clock 1.81 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph, 4.42 seconds from 0 to 200 kmph, 9.22 seconds from 0 to 300 kmph and 21.31 seconds from 0 to 400 kmph.

Even in terms of acceleration and immediate braking, the Rimac Nevera was mighty impressive. It took just 3.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph and back to 0. The time clock was 8.85 seconds for 0 to 200 kmph and back to 0.

Rimac Nevera in action during its test runs at a German track.

Rimac Automobili, a Croatian car manufacturer, claims that all acceleration records were completed with a standard one-foot rollout and equipped with road-legal Michelin Cup 2 R tires on non-prepped asphalt. Little wonder then that founder Mate Rimac was mighty pleased and proud. “Today, I am proud to say that the car we’ve created can get to 400km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to accelerate up to 350km/h," he said in a press note. “And not only that, but it can do it again and again, breaking every other performance record in the process. If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too."

But while access to a track may not be an issue for many, the chance to own a Rimac Nevera is more than likely to be. The electric hypercar is a super exclusive model with only 150 units manufactured. Each unit costs a whopping 2 million euros or around $2.2 million.

