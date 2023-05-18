In pics: All-electric Rimac Nevera is the ultimate record-breaking hypercar
Rimac Nevera electric hypercar is a super exclusive model with only 150 units manufactured.
All-electric hypercar Rimac Nevera recently broke as many as 23 records in just one day when it was put on a test track in Germany.
Rimac claims that a unit of the super exclusive Nevera drove away without a single reliability or performance drop issue at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility.
One of the records broken by the Rimac Nevera is the straight-line performance record in which the hypercar went from 0 to 400 kmph and back to 0 in just 29.93 seconds.
Next, it managed to clock 1.81 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph, 4.42 seconds from 0 to 200 kmph, 9.22 seconds from 0 to 300 kmph and 21.31 seconds from 0 to 400 kmph.
Rimac Nevera took just 3.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph and back to 0.
For going from 0 to 200 kmph and back to 0, the Rimac Nevera took 8.85 seconds.
Rimac Nevera is super exclusive and expensive model. Each unit costs a whopping 2 million euros or around $2.2 million.
Only 150 units of the model have been manufactured.
First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 10:23 AM IST
