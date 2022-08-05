HT Auto
Home Auto News F1 Racer, Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera

F1 racer, Nico Rosberg takes delivery of first production Rimac Nevera

Rimac Nevera is currently one of the fastest cars in the world. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 19:03 PM
Nico Rosberg with his new Rimac Navera. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@NicoRosberg)
Nico Rosberg with his new Rimac Navera. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@NicoRosberg)
Nico Rosberg with his new Rimac Navera. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@NicoRosberg)
Nico Rosberg with his new Rimac Navera. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@NicoRosberg)

Rimac Nevera has finally entered production and the first person to take delivery of the electric hypercar is Nico Rosberg who is the 2016 F1 World Champion. Nico made a video while taking the delivery of the Nevera and uploaded it on YouTube. Along with Nico, there is Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac. Mate also signed a plaque and gave a tour of Rimac's new factory to the race car driver.

Some of the inspiration for Rosberg's Nevera comes from the Batmobile. So, most of the elements on the hypercar are finished in black. Nico opted for polished aluminium wheels with blacked-out brake calipers. The exterior is finished in a deep shade of black. The keys of the Nevera come in a separate box on which the serial number of the car is written. Rimac will be making only 150 units of Nevera.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Are these new hypercars from Bugatti and Rimac?)

The cabin is finished in Alcantara and carbon fibre. Everything that Rimac uses is made in-house and is bespoke. There are 14 cameras throughout the vehicle that comes in handy for telemetry data and the owner can download the footage using an application. The passenger also gets a small display that shows various data depending on the driving mode that the vehicle is in.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mate also talks briefly about the next model that Bugatti is working on. First, he says that the Chiron is one of the last vehicles with a W16 engine. He also hints about the next model by saying, “It's going in the opposite direction everybody probably expects". Nico also reveals that he has bought a Mercedes-AMG One recently.

Speaking of the Nevera, it produces 1,914 hp of max power and 2,360 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100 kmph in just 1.97 seconds and 300 kmph in 9.3 seconds. The top speed of the Nevera is 412 kmph. The battery capacity of Nevera is 120 kWh and is liquid-cooled.

 

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 19:03 PM IST
TAGS: Rimac Nevera Rimac Nevera Electric car EV Supercar Hypercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda Jazz RS, also named Fit, showcased as a power-laden hybrid
Honda Jazz RS, also named Fit, showcased as a power-laden hybrid
Porsche creates one, super-exclusive unit of Cayenne convertible. Know why
Porsche creates one, super-exclusive unit of Cayenne convertible. Know why
F1 racer, Nico Rosberg takes delivery of first production Rimac Nevera
F1 racer, Nico Rosberg takes delivery of first production Rimac Nevera
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
F1: Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren in 2023, replace Daniel Ricciardo
F1: Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren in 2023, replace Daniel Ricciardo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city