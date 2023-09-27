HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Revamp Moto Begins Production Of Buddie 25 E Bike, Deliveries From November

Revamp Moto begins production of Buddie 25 e-bike, deliveries from November

EV start-up Revamp Moto (RM) has announced the start of production of its Buddie 25 electric bike at its new micro-factory in Nashik, Maharashtra. The first batch of the RM Buddie 25 saw 120 e-bikes being rolled out. The e-bike has been completely designed and developed in-house from the ground up over a period of three years, the company said. The Buddie 25 is targeted at micro-entrepreneurs looking at last-mile delivery operations and more.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Revamp Moto Buddie 25 electric bike
Revamp Moto has begun production of the Buddie 25 electric bike with 120 units produced in the first batch at the Nashik plant
Revamp Moto Buddie 25 electric bike
Revamp Moto has begun production of the Buddie 25 electric bike with 120 units produced in the first batch at the Nashik plant

The RM Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of up to 120 kg and can go up to 70 km on a single charge. The e-bike gets five swappable attachments including a saddle bag, an insulated bag, an insulated box, a carrier and an additional rear seat. This will be particularly useful for delivery partners as well as vegetable sellers, the company says.

Also Read : Revamp Moto raises over $1 million USD in pre-seed round of funding

The Revamp Moto Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of 120 kg and a range of 70 km on a single charge. It gets several swappable attachments to address different requirements
The Revamp Moto Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of 120 kg and a range of 70 km on a single charge. It gets several swappable attachments to address different requirements
The Revamp Moto Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of 120 kg and a range of 70 km on a single charge. It gets several swappable attachments to address different requirements
The Revamp Moto Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of 120 kg and a range of 70 km on a single charge. It gets several swappable attachments to address different requirements

Speaking on the start of production, Pritesh Mahajan, CEO & co-founder - Revamp Moto, said, “As a brand, Revamp Moto spent over three years in R&D to develop the blueprint of one of India’s fastest swappable and customisable EVs for India’s micro-entrepreneurial community. We are now delighted to announce that Revamp Moto is now ready to begin production of its first set of RM Buddie 25 bikes for which deliveries will commence from November 2023. The RM Buddie 25 and Revamp Ecosystem will be a source to empower micro-entrepreneurs of all kinds making their lives simpler by allowing them to conduct their business efficiently on the go."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZS 25
₹ 1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo (HT Auto photo)
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
₹ 6.89 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Moto Guzzi V9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9
₹ 14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Moto Morini X-cape (HT Auto photo)
Moto Morini X-Cape
₹ 7.20 - 7.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Moto Guzzi V85 Tt (HT Auto photo)
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
₹ 15.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Revamp Moto’s micro-factory is the first of its kind in India and has a production capacity of 25,000 units per annum. The first batch of electric bikes will be delivered to customers in November this year. RM is also working on making the Buddie 25 more accessible by partnering with financial institutions for no-cost EMIs, instant low-interest rates on loans and more. Furthermore, the start-up has tied up with ReadyAssist for hassle-free service along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: Revamp Moto Revamp Moto Buddie 25 Buddie 25 electric bike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.