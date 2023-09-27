Revamp Moto begins production of Buddie 25 e-bike, deliveries from November

EV start-up Revamp Moto (RM) has announced the start of production of its Buddie 25 electric bike at its new micro-factory in Nashik, Maharashtra. The first batch of the RM Buddie 25 saw 120 e-bikes being rolled out. The e-bike has been completely designed and developed in-house from the ground up over a period of three years, the company said. The Buddie 25 is targeted at micro-entrepreneurs looking at last-mile delivery operations and more.

The RM Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of up to 120 kg and can go up to 70 km on a single charge. The e-bike gets five swappable attachments including a saddle bag, an insulated bag, an insulated box, a carrier and an additional rear seat. This will be particularly useful for delivery partners as well as vegetable sellers, the company says.

Also Read : Revamp Moto raises over $1 million USD in pre-seed round of funding

The Revamp Moto Buddie 25 has a payload capacity of 120 kg and a range of 70 km on a single charge. It gets several swappable attachments to address different requirements

Speaking on the start of production, Pritesh Mahajan, CEO & co-founder - Revamp Moto, said, “As a brand, Revamp Moto spent over three years in R&D to develop the blueprint of one of India’s fastest swappable and customisable EVs for India’s micro-entrepreneurial community. We are now delighted to announce that Revamp Moto is now ready to begin production of its first set of RM Buddie 25 bikes for which deliveries will commence from November 2023. The RM Buddie 25 and Revamp Ecosystem will be a source to empower micro-entrepreneurs of all kinds making their lives simpler by allowing them to conduct their business efficiently on the go."

Revamp Moto’s micro-factory is the first of its kind in India and has a production capacity of 25,000 units per annum. The first batch of electric bikes will be delivered to customers in November this year. RM is also working on making the Buddie 25 more accessible by partnering with financial institutions for no-cost EMIs, instant low-interest rates on loans and more. Furthermore, the start-up has tied up with ReadyAssist for hassle-free service along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

First Published Date: