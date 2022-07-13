Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Pininfarina Battista has already grabbed pretty good attention around the world. Now, the electric hypercar has entered series production at Cambiano in Italy. With only 150 units of the electric hypercar to be slated, Pininfarina will showcase the first car at the Monterey Car Week next month in California. The Mahindra-owned coachbuilder turned automaker claims that each and every Battista hypercar takes around 10-18 weeks to be completed as they are largely hand-built.

(Also Read: Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling)

The automaker claims that the factory that is manufacturing the EV has been split into 14 zones and each car is assembled by a team of 10 specialists who invest more than 1,250 hours of work. While the standard Battista takes around 10 weeks time to be completed, the limited-edition Anniversario model unveiled in 2020 requires an 18-week-long production process and takes about 100 additional hours to build, claims Pininfarina.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The automaker claims that at the beginning, the rolling chassis including powertrain, carbon fibre monocoque, and an array of electrical components goes through a comprehensive quality check. Then the body is added when everything checks out, and the car is then measured to ensure that every dimension, parameter, and the gap is accurate.

Next, the body is removed and sent to the paint shop while another team assembles the interior. Other parts like the underbody panels are then installed and after that quality-related measurement checkings are taken place. This is not the end. The car gets blasted with water to trace any and all leaks, evaluated in a light tunnel, wrapped in protective film, and road-tested on different surfaces.

Pininfarina is offering the customers of Battista hypercar to visit the factory and work directly with the company's designers to configure their car by mixing and matching different paint shades and selecting from a long list of upholstery and trim materials. Pininfarina claims that there are up to 13.9 quintillion exterior combinations and 128 million possible interior configurations available for the Battista.

The Battista hypercar gets a massive 1,900 power output producing electric powertrain that gets a quad electric motor setup with each unit powering one wheel. commence delivering the Battista in the summer of 2022, with its pricing starting at $2.5 million.

First Published Date: