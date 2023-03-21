HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Park, Charge, Travel: Good News For Ather Owners In Chennai

Park, charge, travel: Good news for Ather owners in Chennai

Ather Energy on Tuesday announced it has joined hands with Southern Railways to install electric scooter charging points in MRTS/Suburban stations in the city of Chennai. Aimed at helping electric vehicle owners re-power their vehicles conveniently, these chargers could potentially also help those who choose to park their vehicles and avail train services.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Ather 450X electric scooter.
File photo of Ather 450X electric scooter.
File photo of Ather 450X electric scooter.
File photo of Ather 450X electric scooter.

In a press statement, Ather informed that it will get a dedicated space of 100 square feet at every MRTS/Suburban station to set up charging zones. This area would be adequate for three chargers at each of these locations. Further, the chargers would not just help power Ather electric scooters but those from rival brands as well, apart from electric cars.

Ather continues to underline that it is focused on and committed to expanding the charging infrastructure in the country and states that the partnership for charging points at the 10 stations in Chennai will further help EV owners. “We have already installed 60+ Ather Grids across Chennai and 185+ across Tamil Nadu. Our partnership with Southern Railways will allow us to install 10 fast charging points at MRTS/Suburban stations in Chennai, making it more accessible," said Aravind Prasad, Head -Charging Infrastructure, Ather Energy.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The Bengaluru-based company currently has 1200 Ather Grids, fast-charging points across the country. As for production, Ather now has two manufacturing facilities with the second being inaugurated in November of last year in Tamil Nadu's Hosur. Both units will help Ather have a combined output capacity of 420,000 each year, by FY 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450X electric scooter EV electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city