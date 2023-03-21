Park, charge, travel: Good news for Ather owners in Chennai

Ather Energy on Tuesday announced it has joined hands with Southern Railways to install electric scooter charging points in MRTS/Suburban stations in the city of Chennai. Aimed at helping electric vehicle owners re-power their vehicles conveniently, these chargers could potentially also help those who choose to park their vehicles and avail train services.

In a press statement, Ather informed that it will get a dedicated space of 100 square feet at every MRTS/Suburban station to set up charging zones. This area would be adequate for three chargers at each of these locations. Further, the chargers would not just help power Ather electric scooters but those from rival brands as well, apart from electric cars.

Ather continues to underline that it is focused on and committed to expanding the charging infrastructure in the country and states that the partnership for charging points at the 10 stations in Chennai will further help EV owners. “We have already installed 60+ Ather Grids across Chennai and 185+ across Tamil Nadu. Our partnership with Southern Railways will allow us to install 10 fast charging points at MRTS/Suburban stations in Chennai, making it more accessible," said Aravind Prasad, Head -Charging Infrastructure, Ather Energy.

The Bengaluru-based company currently has 1200 Ather Grids, fast-charging points across the country. As for production, Ather now has two manufacturing facilities with the second being inaugurated in November of last year in Tamil Nadu's Hosur. Both units will help Ather have a combined output capacity of 420,000 each year, by FY 2024.

