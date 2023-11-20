Only 10 Tesla Cybertrucks may be delivered during launch day event on Nov 30

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited and most hyped electric vehicles in the world. Since its first unveiling in 2019, the radically designed electric pickup truck has garnered a lot of attention worldwide. However, despite a lot of promises, Tesla kept on delaying the launch of the Cybertruck again and again. Now, after a lot of waiting, the EV manufacturer is finally set to deliver the first batch of the pickup truck to the customers on November 30.

Mexican newspaper Milenio has reported that Tesla would deliver only 10 Cybertrucks on the November 30 event. The report has quoted the electric vehicle manufacturer's product design director Javier Verdura saying that Tesla may deliver only 10 Cybertrucks during the launch event in Austin. This means the possibly 20 lakh customers who have booked the most awaited electric vehicle of the decade might have to temper their expectations a bit. "We are going to deliver the first 10," Verdura reportedly said in an event speaking about the Tesla Cybertruck.

Also Read : In love with Tesla Cybertruck? You should know this before buying one

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously revealed that the Cybertruck is ready for its delivery commencement in late 2023. However, he also revealed that the auto company will start large-scale production of Cybertruck in early 2024, which would help the manufacturer to increase the speed of delivery to the long waitlist of customers who have booked the EV.

Interestingly, this is not the first time for Tesla to deliver such a low number of cars during the launch event. In 2017, Tesla delivered just 30 Model 3 sedans to the company employees during the delivery day event. Meanwhile, Verdura also revealed that sales of the Tesla Model 3, which is the most affordable car from the US EV manufacturer have surpassed all the big brands.

First Published Date: