Ola S1 X+ electric scooter price reduced by 20,000. Check new price

Ola Electric has reduced the price of the S1 X+ by ₹20,000. Now, the scooter is priced at ₹89,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is only applicable for December. Earlier, the scooter was priced at ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. Moreover, customers who buy the electric scooter in the next couple of hours will get a few additional benefits as well.