Ola S1 X+ electric scooter price reduced by 20,000. Check new price

Ola Electric has reduced the price of the S1 X+ by 20,000. Now, the scooter is priced at 89,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is only applicable for December. Earlier, the scooter was priced at 1,09,999 ex-showroom. Moreover, customers who buy the electric scooter in the next couple of hours will get a few additional benefits as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 14:36 PM
Ola S1 X+ is the top-end version of the S1 X electric scooter.
