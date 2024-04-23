Ola S1 X deliveries to commence at end of April

Ola Electric has announced that they will be starting the deliveries of the S1 X from the end of the April. The S1 X is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup. It is being offered in their battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹69,999, ₹84,999 and ₹99,999. All prices are ex-showroom. The prices of the electric scooter were dropped recently. With the new price, the S1 X is one of the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.