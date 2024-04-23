Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 X Deliveries To Commence At End Of April

Ola S1 X deliveries to commence at end of April

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM
Follow us on:
  • Ola S1 X is offered with three battery pack options.
Ola Electric has slashed the pricing of all variants of the S1 X electric scooter.

Ola Electric has announced that they will be starting the deliveries of the S1 X from the end of the April. The S1 X is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup. It is being offered in their battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at 69,999, 84,999 and 99,999. All prices are ex-showroom. The prices of the electric scooter were dropped recently. With the new price, the S1 X is one of the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 X electric vehicles electric scooters EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS