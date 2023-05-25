This electric scooter has a range of 110 km and is priced at 1.25 lakh

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, RunR Mobility has unveiled their new electric scooter which is called HS EV. It is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and before subsidy. The manufacturer will offer the electric scooter in five colour schemes - White, Black, Grey, Red and Green. What is different with the HS EV is its battery system.

RunR Mobility is using 60 V 40 AH Li-on liquid-cooled wire bounded batteries for the electric scooter. The battery management system or BMS is artcan-based and the claimed range is 110 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 1.5 kW BLDC motor.

The HS EV does look quite good. It has a neo-retro design. The headlamp has a small tube-like lighting element and LED tail lamps. The turn indicators are placed on the front apron. The seat has a flat design and there is a simple grab rail at the rear. Apart from this, there are alloy wheels on offer as well.

In terms of features, there is a digital screen that shows vital information to the rider, anti-theft vehicle locators, remote fleet management and Over The Air or OTA updates.

"The RunR HS EV represents a significant leap forward in the electric scooter market," Commenting on the launch, Mr Setul Shah, Founder of RunR Mobility said, "We take immense pride in introducing this innovative and sustainable solution that not only offers a convenient and affordable mode of transport but also actively reduces carbon emissions, contributing to greener cities and a brighter future. With its exceptional performance, striking design, and innovative features, we believe that RunR HS EV will revolutionize the electric vehicle experience and pave the path for a cleaner and more sustainable world."

