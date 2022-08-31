HT Auto
Ola S1 Electric Scooter Purchase Window To Open From September 1

Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1

Ola S1 electric scooter was launched on August 15 at an introductory price of 99,000 (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2022, 16:29 PM
Ola Electric will open the purchase window for its S1 electric scooter tomorrow, September 1. The cheaper alternative to the brand's flagship S1 Pro electric scooter was launched on August 15 at an introductory price of 99,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has been built on the same platform as the S1 Pro that was introduced last year, of which the company has already sold 70,000 units. Deliveries of the S1 will begin from September 7.

The Ola S1 electric scooter gets a 3kWh electric motor that lends it 141 km of range on a single charge. It comes with three different riding modes - in eco mode, it offers a 128-km range while in normal mode, it gets 101 km range. In Sports mode, it will run 90 km on a single charge. It is claimed to be able to run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

(Also read | Ola S1 vs S1 Pro differences explained: Features, riding range and price compare)

The S1 electric scooter will get all the software upgrades from the company, including MoveOS 3. The scooter will be built at the EV manufacturer's Future Factory, which is claimed to be the largest two-wheeler factory in the world. It will be made available in five different colour options - Jet Black, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White and Neo Mint.

As for its design, the Ola S1 looks identical to the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. It gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster, and LED taillights.

Ola Electric is also working on the country's quickest electric car, which is set to launch in 2024. The upcoming Ola electric car is claimed to go from 0 to 100 kmph in four seconds, and run 500 kms per charge. The car is expected to be a premium offering.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 16:11 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 S1 Ola Electric
