Ola S1 vs S1 Pro differences explained: Features, riding range and price compare

Ola has finally opened bookings for the S1 which is the more affordable version of the S1 Pro. It has a claimed range of 141 km.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM
Visually, the only difference between the S1 and S1 Pro is the colour schemes. 
Ola Electric launched the S1 electric scooter on August 15. The scooter was supposed to be launched last year but was postponed because of various reasons. It sits below the S1 Pro electric scooter that was launched last year. So, now Ola Electric has two electric scooters in its line-up. Here, are all the differences between the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Design

The design of the S1 Pro and S1 are identical. So, the futuristic-looking headlight, LED tail lamp, wide seat and spacious under seat storage are common on both scooters. The wheel sizes and alloy wheel design are also the same on both scooters. The difference between the scooters is that the S1 Pro is offered in 11 colour options whereas theS1 is offered in 5 colour options. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Riding range

The S1 comes with a 3 kWh battery pack whereas the S1 Pro gets a larger 4 kWh battery pack. Because of this ARAI certified range of S1 is 141 km with the Ola True range of 128 km. On the other hand, the S1 Pro has an ARAI-rated riding range of 181 km and Ola True range of 170 km. Because of the smaller battery pack, the S1 also weighs 4 kg less than the S1 Pro. Moreover, the charging time also gets reduced from 6 hours and 30 minutes for S1 Pro to 5 hours for S1. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Performance

The motor that is being used for both scooters is rated at 5.5 kW. However, because of the smaller battery, Ola has detuned the performance so the S1 takes 3.8 seconds to hit 40 kmph and 5.9 seconds to hit 60 kmph. The S1 Pro is capable of hitting 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The top speed of the S1 Pro is 116 kmph and the top speed of the S1 is 95 kmph. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Features

Being a lower variant, Ola is not offering some of the features of the S1. For instance, it misses out on Hyper mode and cruise control. Having said that, it still comes with a 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen that is running on Ola's MoveOS 2. So, there will be features like on-board navigation, music playback, Reverse mode, side stand alert and Bluetooth connectivity. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Hardware

Both the scooters share the same hardware. So, there is a single fork front suspension along with a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 220 mm disc in the front and a 180 mm disc at the rear. There are CBS, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on offer. 

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Price

Ola S1 is priced at 99,999 and the S1 Pro is priced at 1,39,999. These prices are ex-showroom after applying FAME-II Subsidy. For the additional price, Ola offers more range, performance and some features. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro
