HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Air Deliveries Begin In India, Over 50,000 Orders For The E Scooter

Ola S1 Air deliveries begin in India, over 50,000 orders for the e-scooter

Ola Electric has begun deliveries of the S1 Air electric scooter in the country, days after it went on sale earlier this month. The Ola S1 Air is the company’s budget electric scooter on sale sandwiched between the S1X and S1 Pro Gen2, both of which were launched on August 15, 2023. The company previously announced that it had received over 50,000 bookings for the S1 Air, which is now priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 21:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The first batch of Ola S1 Air electric scooters are now reaching customers in over 100 markets across India
The first batch of Ola S1 Air electric scooters are now reaching customers in over 100 markets across India

Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air have begun in over 100 cities across the country and the company says more markets will follow soon. Ola Electric is ramping up production at the FutureFactory to meet the surging demand for the S1 Air, which is based on the Gen2 platform and also gets a comprehensively updated battery pack. The electric scooter comes with a 3 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 151 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget

The Ola S1 Air gets a 3 kWh battery pack with 151 km of range, while peak power comes from a hub motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) on offer
The Ola S1 Air gets a 3 kWh battery pack with 151 km of range, while peak power comes from a hub motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) on offer
The Ola S1 Air gets a 3 kWh battery pack with 151 km of range, while peak power comes from a hub motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) on offer
The Ola S1 Air gets a 3 kWh battery pack with 151 km of range, while peak power comes from a hub motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) on offer

Power on the Ola S1 Air comes from a 6 kW (8 bhp) from its BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 90 kmph. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph is achieved in 5.7 seconds. The charging time stands at 5 hours using a home charger, as opposed to 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro. Compared to the Gen2 S1 Pro, the S1 Air misses out on the Hyper mode, fast charging, as well as alloy wheels.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹96,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Tn-95
₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vespa Zx 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Zx 125
₹ 98.91 - 1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta (HT Auto photo)
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
₹99,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Ola S1 Air also comes with telescopic front forks, a flat footboard, and 34-litre boot space. The e-scooter gets blacked-out panels coupled with matte and metallic finished colours for a dual-tone appearance. The e-scooter is available in six colours - Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue. The S1 Air is available across over 1,000 Ola experience centres pan India and can be booked via the Ola app.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 21:47 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Air Ola Electric Ola S1 electric scooter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.