Ola S1 Air deliveries begin in India, over 50,000 orders for the e-scooter

Ola Electric has begun deliveries of the S1 Air electric scooter in the country, days after it went on sale earlier this month. The Ola S1 Air is the company’s budget electric scooter on sale sandwiched between the S1X and S1 Pro Gen2, both of which were launched on August 15, 2023. The company previously announced that it had received over 50,000 bookings for the S1 Air, which is now priced at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air have begun in over 100 cities across the country and the company says more markets will follow soon. Ola Electric is ramping up production at the FutureFactory to meet the surging demand for the S1 Air, which is based on the Gen2 platform and also gets a comprehensively updated battery pack. The electric scooter comes with a 3 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 151 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget

The Ola S1 Air gets a 3 kWh battery pack with 151 km of range, while peak power comes from a hub motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) on offer

Power on the Ola S1 Air comes from a 6 kW (8 bhp) from its BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 90 kmph. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph is achieved in 5.7 seconds. The charging time stands at 5 hours using a home charger, as opposed to 6.5 hours on the S1 Pro. Compared to the Gen2 S1 Pro, the S1 Air misses out on the Hyper mode, fast charging, as well as alloy wheels.

The Ola S1 Air also comes with telescopic front forks, a flat footboard, and 34-litre boot space. The e-scooter gets blacked-out panels coupled with matte and metallic finished colours for a dual-tone appearance. The e-scooter is available in six colours - Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue. The S1 Air is available across over 1,000 Ola experience centres pan India and can be booked via the Ola app.

First Published Date: