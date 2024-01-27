Ola Mobility launches ebike taxi service in Delhi & Hyderabad, announces fares

Ride-hailing platform, Ola Mobility, has announced the launch of the brand’s new e-bike taxi service in the cities of Delhi and Hyderabad. The company introduced the e-bike taxi as a pilot program in Bengaluru first and following the success, it is now all set to expand the same in other cities. Ola further revealed that it plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers over the next two months across Delhi and Hyderabad.

Ola says it will have the largest electric two-wheeler fleet in India once all the EVs have been deployed. The company plans to scale up its e-bike services to more markets in the country as the year progresses. Ola will charge about ₹25 for 5 km under its e-bike service, going up to ₹50 for 10 km, and ₹75 for 15 km. The brand says its e-bike service will be the “most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities."

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Bakshi, CEO - Ola Mobility, said, “Electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space. At Ola, driving affordable mobility through electrification is our priority and in line with our vision to serve 1 billion Indians. Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India. With our focus on innovation, and accessibility, our e-bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce."

Revealing more data, Ola Mobility said that its pilot program has been active in Bengaluru since September 2023 and saw a substantial 40 per cent market expansion in the category within three months. The company has completed over 1.75 million rides to date and has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet. Furthermore, Ola will set up an extensive charging network in all markets it plans to operate in. The company says it envisions to serve over one billion passengers with nationwide electrification.

