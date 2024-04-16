All three variants of the Ola S1 X has received a price cut
The price cut ranges between ₹4,000 and ₹10,000, depending on variants
Ola S1 X is available in three different variants, based on size of the battery pack
After the price cut, the Ola S1 X electric scooter now comes priced between ₹69,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom)
The base variant with 2kWh battery pack is now priced at ₹69,999 (ex-showroom)
The mid variant is 3kWh battery powered model, priced at ₹84,999 (ex-showroom)
The top variant is 4kWh battery pack equipped one which is now priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom)
Ola is hoping to boost its sales numbers with this price cut for the S1 X
This price cut is expected to enhance the competition in the Indian electric two-wheeler market