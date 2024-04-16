Ola Electric has slashed pricing of the S1 X electric scooter

Published Apr 16, 2024

All three variants of the Ola S1 X has received a price cut

The price cut ranges between 4,000 and 10,000, depending on variants

Ola S1 X is available in three different variants, based on size of the battery pack

After the price cut, the Ola S1 X electric scooter now comes priced between 69,999 and 99,999 (ex-showroom)

The base variant with 2kWh battery pack is now priced at 69,999 (ex-showroom)

The mid variant is 3kWh battery powered model, priced at 84,999 (ex-showroom)

The top variant is 4kWh battery pack equipped one which is now priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom)

Ola is hoping to boost its sales numbers with this price cut for the S1 X

This price cut is expected to enhance the competition in the Indian electric two-wheeler market
