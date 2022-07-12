HT Auto
Ola Electric unveils its indigenous battery cell, mass production from 2023

Ola Electric is currently focusing its energy on introducing its first-ever all-electric car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 05:09 PM
Ola Electric has unveiled its first-ever indigenously developed lithium-ion battery cell. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to unveil the battery cell online, where he wrote that the ride-hailing service provider-turned EV company is working on more technology. “Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell! The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap!" wrote Aggarwal in his tweet.

(Also Read: Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture)

The Ola lithium-ion battery is slated to go into production at the automaker's Gigafactory from 2023, claimed the EV maker in a release. The EV company also claimed that this is the first-ever indigenously developed lithium-ion battery cell in India. The battery comes as a high nickel cylindrical cell and uses NMC on the cathode side; and graphite and silicon on the anode side, claims Ola Electric.

The electric vehicle company further said that the use of specific chemicals and materials enabled the battery cell to pack more energy in a given space and also improves the overall life cycle of the cell. It further claimed that the battery has been developed keeping the focus on the Indian weather condition.

Speaking about the battery cell, Ola CEO further said that a cell is the heart of the EV revolution. "Ola is building the world's most advanced cell research center that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed. Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub," he further added.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 04:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric electric car electric vehicle electric scooter EV electric mobility
