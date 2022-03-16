HT Auto
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon

Ola Electric will roll out OTA updates to include some of the features it had promised in the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters when they were launched last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 04:16 PM
Ola S1 Pro is also being offered in a new Orange shade as part of Holi celebrations.
Ola S1 Pro is also being offered in a new Orange shade as part of Holi celebrations.
Ola S1 Pro is also being offered in a new Orange shade as part of Holi celebrations.
Ola S1 Pro is also being offered in a new Orange shade as part of Holi celebrations.

Ola Electric will soon add some of the previously highlighted features in its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to roll out one of its first major over-the-air (OTA) updates for the S1 and S1 Pro models after they were launched back in August last year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, shared this information today. He said the updated features will include the likes of navigation and cruise control in these electric scooters.

Aggarwal took to Twitter this morning to say, “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more."

Earlier, several Ola Electric customers complained about the software in some of the scooters already delivered. Some of the features that customers felt was sorely missed was the cruise control and bluetooth functionalities. The addition of these features are expected to be updated further in later OTA updates. When launched, Ola had also promised some other key features like hill hold control and Hyper Mode in S1 Pro electric scooters. Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer at Ola Electric had assured recently that most of these updates will be available before June this year.

Ola Electric has ramped up production to meet delivery challenges. The company has been facing a lot of criticism in the past few months due to disparity between dispatches, actual deliveries and registrations. However, Ola Electric has emerged as one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers in February, beating one of its rivals Ather Energy to become the number four manufacturer.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

On Monday, Ola Electric said that the new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro will reopen on March 17. This will be applicable to those have already reserved a unit. For everyone else, the window will reopen on a day later. The company also announced that apart from the long list of colour options already available, there will now be a new ‘Gerua' colour to mark Holi celebrations.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro S1 S1 Pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

