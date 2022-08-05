Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, confirmed that his EV company will launch a new product on August 15 as he promised to reveal its 'big future plans'.

Ola Electric is all set to debut a new product on August 15, coinciding with India's 75th Independence Day. This day, last year, Ola Electric had launched its first product - the S1 Pro electric scooter - in India. A year later, Ola Electric is likely to take its EV game a notch higher with an electric car. Ola has been teasing the upcoming electric four-wheeler, which is expected to be launched next year. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, made this key announcement late on Thursday.

Sharing the update, Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, “Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August. Will also share more about our BIG future plans." Ola Electric has also signed the PLI scheme with the Centre, which will allow the EV maker to work on lithium-ion cell to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles in India. Ola has recently revealed its first lithium-ion cell. The company is also expected to announce the new and bigger facility which will be used to develop battery cell technology as well as its new electric car.

Earlier in June, Ola Electric offered a glimpse into its upcoming electric four-wheeler during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory. Aggarwal had said that more details about the product will be revealed on August 15. He also committed to develop the best product for the customers in the electric vehicle segment.

A teaser video shared by the EV manufacturer earlier gave a hint at the look and feel of the Ola Electric four-wheeler, showing off its Red hue, sleek LED DRLs, the front and rear designs and a bit of the side profiled in small glances. Both the front and rear portions of the electric four-wheeler feature the ‘Ola’ logo.

Ola is currently on a hunt to acquire land of around 1,000 acres for the EV four-wheeler factory. When completed, it will be almost double the size of its FutureFactory where it currently builds S1 Pro electric scooters. Ola Electric currently sells the S1 Pro electric two-wheelers in India.

