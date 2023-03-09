Ola Electric to make S1 Holi special edition scooter. Details here

Ola Electric has confirmed that it will make a special edition iteration of the Ola S1 scooter, themed around Holi. The Holi special edition of the Ola S1 will be built in an exclusive limited number of five units only, said Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The special edition electric scooter will come sporting a multi-colour paint theme, while the rest of the features and specifications are expected to remain unchanged.

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his Twitter post, wrote that the special edition Ola S1 electric scooter had been conceptualized owing to popular demand from potential consumers. “Due to popular demand, we will build 5 of these as a special Holi edition," he wrote. He also revealed the image of the scooter as well. What's more interesting is the Ola CEO invited the netizens to comment with pictures and videos of how they celebrated the colourful festival with their S1 and said that the best five posts would get one of the special edition scooter. “Comment with pic/video of how you celebrated holi with your S1 and best 5 will get one," he further wrote.

The special edition iteration of the Ola S1 electric scooter sports Orange, Yellow, Blue, Red and Green colours blended. It seems the scooter features all the colour options available as individual paint options for the Ola S1. However, apart from the unique paint theme, the Holi edition S1 looks the same as the standard model. It is likely to come with the same features and technical specifications as the standard Ola S1. Expect more details about the Ola S1 Holi edition to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the pricing, the Ola S1 is available at ₹85,099 (Delhi), after all the tax benefits. The Holi edition S1 would come priced slightly higher than the standard model.

