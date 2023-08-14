Ola Electric to launch S1X electric scooter, showcase new e-motorcycle tomorrow

Ola Electric, India's largest manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, is all set to launch and debut at least two new models on Independence Day, August 15. The EV maker has already teased some of these models, including a new electric scooter that will become the manufacturer's most affordable EV in India. The event will be held at the Ola Electric's FutureFactory in Chennai. The EV maker is also expected to announce the new software update for its EVs, called the MoveOS 4.

The Ola S1X electric scooter is going to be based on a new-generation electric vehicle platform. The same platform will be used in all future models from Ola Electric. The EV maker is expected to equip the S1X with telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the S1X will be done by drum brakes in the front and rear. There would be some kind of Combi-braking system on offer. It comes with steel wheels instead of alloy wheels.

Ola Electric is also expected to reveal more details about its first electric motorcycle during the event. The model, which has recently been teased by the EV maker on social media, is expected to get a sporty look with a huge tank and a sharp tail at the rear. The teaser reveals that its design looks similar to the KTM RC series of motorcycles. However, it is expected that this will only be in the pre-production or concept stage.Ola Electric has been benchmarking quite a lot of motorcycles to develop their motorcycle.

Besides the new electric scooter and motorcycle, Ola Electric will also reveal what the updated software Move OS. In its fourth generation, the MoveOS 4 is expected to add several new features. Concert mode is one such feature which is expected to be an extension to the Party mode introduced in MoveOS 3. In the Party mode, the electric scooter's lights sync up to the song that is playing through its scooters. It could be expected that in Concert mode, the lights and the music will be coordinated between multiple scooters.

Apart from this, Ola Electric could add more moods to the scooter. Moods are basically different home screens for digital display. The scooter changes the acceleration sound based on which mode the rider has selected. As of now, there are three mood options with light, auto and dark options.

