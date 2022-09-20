Ola Electric to introduce Move OS3, accessories and more for S1 and S1 Pro soon

As part of its festive season announcements, Ola Electric is likely to introduce its latest software update Move OS3, offer fresh set of accessories for the electric scooters as well as expansion of its hypercharger network.

Months after launching the new version of its S1 electric scooter, Ola Electric is getting ready to offer more to its customers through software updates and other facilities ahead of the festive season. The Tamil Nadu-based EV maker has recently announced that it will launch around 200 showrooms across India for the first time since it launched its electric scooters in August last year. Ola is also likely to share more details on that during the announcement, which is likely to happen before Diwali.

Ola Electric is likely to offer the Move OS3 software updates on its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The EV maker had launched the Move OS2 for its customers earlier this year. The OS3 software update is expected to come with updated features, but is likely to be launched later.

Among other key announcements expected is list of accessories Ola Electric will offer to its customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of the electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, had recently held an online poll on social media seeking ideas on what sort of accessories its EV customers would want. Currently, Ola Electric offers accessories like customised helmets, footrests, centre stands, protection guards and grab handles.

Ola Electric is also likely to make announcements regarding its Hyperchager network. Ola had earlier revealed its plans to put up its own EV infrastructure through fast charging stations. The EV maker began setting up these chargers for its electric scooters since December last year. These EV chargers claim to recharge the electric scooters by up to 50 per cent in just 80 minutes. Ola had said it plans to install around 4,000 hyperchargers across India by the end of this year.

Moving away from its earlier stance of no physical showroom, Ola Electric recently announced Ola EV Centres across India which are aimed to offer customers with test rides and financing options. Ola plans to set up around 200 such centres across the country in coming days. The company is likely to give a detailed idea about these experience centres during its announcement as well.

