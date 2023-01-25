Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider in ICU

Ola Electric has issued a statement in light of a recent incident wherein the customer suffered serious injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU following an accident on the S1 Pro electric scooter. Responding to the complaint made by the victim’s husband, Samkit Parmar, Ola Electric said that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. The company also claimed it has extended “all necessary support to the family." The victim’s husband has since deleted the original tweet.

In the now deleted tweet, Pawar alleged that the front wheel broke out of the suspension throwing the victim in the front. The incident took place last week. The tweet garnered massive attention on social media with other users recalling their incidents of defects with the S1 electric scooter.

In its statement, Ola Electric said, Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering. At Ola, vehicle safety & quality standards are of the highest priority. The Ola S1 Pro is built with an uncompromising attention to quality in all aspects and has been rigorously tested over 5 million kms across challenging terrains and all weather conditions."

Pawar posted a follow up tweet on January 25, thanking Ola’s service and customer support team for their prompt response. The tweet read, “Last week, my wife met with an unfortunate road accident. She is doing much better now. Thanks to everyone who came fwd in support of me. Special thanks to @OlaElectric service & customer support teams for prompt response, constant support and empathy through our tough times."

Ola Electric also acknowledged previous incidents where customers complained about the front fork arm breaking, causing accidents. The company though called them isolated cases.

“We have more than 150,000 vehicles running on the road and we have observed this in extremely isolated cases of high impact accidents involving the front fork arm, which is designed with a factor of safety that is 80% higher than typical loads encountered on vehicles," the statement further read.

Furthermore, Ola Electric has invited its customers for a check-up at its service network to identify any potential issues.

Concluding its statement, Ola wrote, “We sincerely urge everyone to strictly follow road safety protocols, always wear a good quality helmet and avoid riding on public roads without a valid driving license."

