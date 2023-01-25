Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser

Okinawa Autotech has announced the inauguration of its first-ever European R&D Centre located in Italy, in association with Tacita. The Indian electric two-wheeler maker has entered into a joint venture with Tacita with a total investment of 25 million Euros that will be utilised over the next three years. The company said that the first product to be designed at this facility will be an upcoming electric cruiser motorcycle.

Details on the upcoming electric cruiser remain under wraps for now but Okinawa says the e-motorcycle will be unveiled in the coming months. The company promises its next offering will come equipped with the “latest EV technology and best-in-class performance" in the motorcycle segment."

Speaking at the inauguration of the new R&D facility, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder - Okinawa Autotech, said, “As a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, the company is focused on strengthening the EV ecosystem. The company has invested Rupees Five Billion along with our key stakeholders towards the development of new products, manufacturing facilities, network expansion and brand building over the last five years. Setting up the global R&D centre showcases our ambition to bring the best technologies from the entire world to our Indian customers. The centre will be working on developing futuristic technologies for next-gen electric vehicles. We appreciate the support received from our partner Tacita in developing our first high-speed electric cruiser motorcycle for the Indian and global market. We are excited to bring this product to India to help us further strengthen our presence in the electric two-wheeler industry."

The new R&D Centre will see Okinawa make an investment of 25 million Euros over the next 3 years

Okinawa’s new R&D centre will be headed by Pierpaolo Rigo, Co-Founder, Tacita and will work in collaboration with the company’s existing R&D centre in India. The global R&D centre will focus on new product development as well as upgrading the company’s existing product portfolio.

The company will also develop an all-new electric powertrain for its next generation of products at the facility. Okinawa’s new R&D centre will employ nearly 50 personnel from India and other parts of the world. The manufacturer also plans to begin an employee exchange program with partner Tacita to nurture employee skills at domestic and international levels.

Okinawa had previously showcased the Oki100 as its first electric motorcycle for India but the project seems to have been put on a backburner for now. Meanwhile, the upcoming cruiser might be the first of its kind offering in the electric motorcycle space, which has largely seen streetfighter commuters and sporty electric offerings on sale. More details should be revealed in the coming months.

