Check out Republic Day offers on Ola's electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced offers on occassion of Republic Day.
Ola Electric has rolled out offers worth up to INR 25,000 on its scooter lineup
Customers can avail a 50 per cent discount on the extended warranty
There is up to ₹2,000 exchange bonus on S1 Pro and S1 Air models.
Buyers can avail discounts up to INR 5,000 on select credit card EMIs
There are other deals such as zero down payment, zero-processing fee and interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent
Additionally, the S1 X+ will continue to be available at INR 89,999 with a flat ₹20,000 discount.
It is important to note that these offers are applicable till 31st January.