Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details

Okaya EV has announced they will launch their new scooter on 17th October. It is called Moto Faast and will launch on 17th October. The manufacturer is launching on the 17th of October. The price of the Okaya EV is expected to be around ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom.

Okaya Moto Faast will offer a riding range of between 120 km to 135 km on a single charge. The top speed will be between 60 kmph to 70 kmph. This top speed and riding range should be enough for day-to-day usage. The scooter is rated for 8 degrees of gradability. The LFP battery pack is placed vertically under the seat while the second battery pack is placed horizontally under the floorboard.

Okaya EV will offer the Moto Faast in five colour options. There is Cyan, Black, Green, Red and Grey. As of now, the Okaya EV has not revealed the peak and rated power outputs of the electric motor. Speaking of the electric motor, it is a hub-mounted unit.

The scooter comes with alloy wheels so it can be expected that there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well. Tubeless tyres do provide peace of mind while riding because they can be easily fixed as compared to tube-type tyres in which the person needs to take out the whole wheel to fix a puncture.

The scooter also comes with a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen that should display the speed, odometer, trip meter, riding mode, time and battery percentage. Other features on offer are LED elements for the headlamp and turn indicators. The scooter also gets disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear which should perform better than the drum brakes. Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and shock absorbers at the rear.

