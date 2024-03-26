New Tata Safari test mule spotted, could be all-electric version

Tata Motors is working on several new models for the Indian market. The brand recently launched the Punch.ev but there are more electric vehicles that will soon be launched in the Indian market. One such model will be the Safari.ev. Recently, a test mule of the Safari was spotted on Indian roads which is interesting because the SUV is already on sale. Moreover, in the image, the exhaust pipe is not visible so there is a possibility that Tata Motors has started testing the electric version of the Safari. This does not come as a surprise because last year, Harrier.ev was also spotted in Pune.