Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles New Tata Safari Test Mule Spotted, Could Be All Electric Version

New Tata Safari test mule spotted, could be all-electric version

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Safari.ev might come with all-wheel drive powertrain as well.
Tata Safari.ev will get some cosmetic tweaks over its ICE counterpart. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Pushkar Sudhir Gadgil)

Tata Motors is working on several new models for the Indian market. The brand recently launched the Punch.ev but there are more electric vehicles that will soon be launched in the Indian market. One such model will be the Safari.ev. Recently, a test mule of the Safari was spotted on Indian roads which is interesting because the SUV is already on sale. Moreover, in the image, the exhaust pipe is not visible so there is a possibility that Tata Motors has started testing the electric version of the Safari. This does not come as a surprise because last year, Harrier.ev was also spotted in Pune.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Safari Safari.ev
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS