New Ford electric SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform to debut on March 21

American auto giant Ford will be unveiling its all-new electric SUV on March 21, 2023. The company has announced the unveiling date on its social media handles and the new offering is the brand’s first offering based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform for electric vehicles. It is one of the two models to be developed by the automaker under the Ford-VW alliance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 19:48 PM
Ford Model e Europe general manager Martin Sander teases the upcoming mid-size electric SUV
Volkswagen’s MEB platform underpins the ID.3 and ID.4 electric crossovers in the German auto giant’s stable and it’s not surprising that Ford’s upcoming electric SUV is promised to be a “medium-sized crossover". The official teasers suggest the offering will borrow heavily from the Blue Oval’s existing design and styling seen on other offerings, albeit with a futuristic touch. The latest teaser video shows the new aero wheels on the SUV, while previous teasers have promised L-shaped daytime running lights on the model.

Powertrain options are unclear at the moment but expect similar battery packs and motors to be used on the upcoming Ford electric SUV. At present, the ID.4 GTX uses a dual-motor, all-wheel drive unit with about 300 bhp and 460 Nm of peak torque. It needs to be seen if the partnership between Ford and Volkswagen allows the former to make use of the same powertrain options as well.

The upcoming electric SUV will be positioned below the Mach-E in Ford’s stable and will slot above the Puma electric crossover that’s set to arrive in developed markets next year. The new offering will be locally assembled in Europe in Cologne, Germany, and is part of the American giant’s strategy to overhaul its European lineup. This includes bringing in three electric SUVs, two of which will be based on the MEB platform. Meanwhile, models like the Ford Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo have either been discontinued or will be phased out by 2025. The automaker plans to go all-electric in Europe by the end of 2030 with passenger cars, while commercial vehicles will follow suit a little later.

The upcoming electric SUV from Ford will take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and more in the segment. Sadly, there’s no word on Ford’s plans for India yet with respect to bringing electric vehicles. While the company has promised halo products like the Mach-E and the Mustang, it needs to be seen if it will drive in future EVs as well, the premium kind.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 19:48 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles Ford electric SUV Ford Volkswagen Partnership Ford EV
