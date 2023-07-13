HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Nasa Takes Delivery Of Three Electric Vans To Transport Astronauts To Launch Pad

NASA takes delivery of three electric vans to transport astronauts to launch pad

NASA has received three units of Canoo electric vans which have been tasked to ferry astronauts from their respective quarters to the launch pad area ahead of the crucial Artemis moon missions. Canoo is an EV-manufacturing company which is based in Detroit and has its production facility in Texas' Justin.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Canoo all-electric Crew Transportation Vehicles are specially designed as per NASA inputs.
The Canoo all-electric Crew Transportation Vehicles are specially designed as per NASA inputs.

While Canoo offers a number of utility-based electric vans to customers at large, the units supplied to NASA are special and exclusive. The Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) have been designed with inputs from NASA. It is reported that cabin space has been of special focus because the astronauts being ferried inside wear special space survival suits.

The Canoo CTVs will be able to ferry four astronauts at a time. There is also a special section inside the EVs where equipment can be stored while there is also space for a support technician on launch date.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Canoo mounts massive challenge to Tesla

But apart from the cabin space details, NASA says inputs have also been shared on the aesthetic aspect of the CTVs which now replace Astrovans that have been ferrying astronauts on launch date since 1984. "We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA’s first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles," said Tony Aquila, Canoo’s CEO. “It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch."

The Canoo electric CTVs will be deployed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will be tasked with transporting astronauts on a crucial Artemis II mission in November of 2024.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: NASA Canoo EV Electric vehicle electric car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.