mXmoto mX9 electric motorcycle with 120 km of range, launched at 1.46 lakh

140 Nm.Electric two-wheelers make a lot of sense for people who have a limited daily commute. Because of this many people are shifting to electric scooters and electric motorcycles. The entrant in the electric two-wheeler space is the mX9 from mXmoto. The mX9 is an electric motorcycle which is priced at ₹1.46 lakh ex-showroom.

mX9 has a riding range of 110 km to 140 km on a single charge. It can charge from 0-90 per cent in less than three hours. The manufacturer says that the electric motorcycle consumes 1.5 units per charge and has a top speed of 80 kmph.

Speaking of top speed, the mXmoto mX9 is powered by a 4,000-watt BLDC hub motor that is rated for 580 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque. It has a conversion efficiency of 98 per cent, according to the manufacturer. There is also brake regeneration that helps in recharging the battery pack when the rider lets go of the throttle.

Suspension duties are done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that is adjustable. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear.

In terms of features, there is a USB port to charge mobile devices, LED turn indicators, a TFT screen with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and application, cruise control, park assist, hill assist and reverse assist.

“With a robust focus on advanced safety features, rigorous testing and relentless pursuit of continuous improvement, mXmoto places the well-being of riders at the forefront. By creating a secure riding experience, we ensure that bike enthusiasts can embark on their adventures with peace of mind. Our first bike, mX9, is a complete package of safety, performance and intelligence and I am certain it will soon be the favourite pick for riders seeking amazing riding experience in clean mobility," said Rajendra Malhotra, Managing Director of mXmoto.

