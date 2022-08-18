HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mumbai Gets Its First Electric Double Decker Bus

Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus

The double-decker electric bus in Mumbai is capable of carrying up to 90 passengers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 14:42 PM
Double decker electric bus in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)
Double decker electric bus in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)
Double decker electric bus in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)
Double decker electric bus in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on August 18 unveiled the first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. Manufactured by Switch Mobility, the electric bus will reportedly ferry twice the number of seated passengers. It comes with contemporary styling and is equipped with the latest safety standards, claims a PTI report.

The report further states that BEST has awarded a contract to the manufacturer for the supply of 900 electric buses in multiple phases. Of these, 50 per cent of buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 50 per cent thereafter. The public transport service provider in Mumbai has planned to launch premium app-based public transport in the city, claims the report. The passengers will have to book their seats through the mobile application, and they might have to shell out more fares as compared to the conventional buses for this premium service. The double-decker buses will be capable of carrying up to 90 passengers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Nitin Gadkari reportedly said that there is a need to transform India's transport system from a long-term perspective. "With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem," he reportedly said. The minister also said that the government's vision and policies are supportive of EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: electric bus electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in new avatar
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in new avatar
Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus
Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus
Lucid Air to get three motor powertrain, debut on August 19
Lucid Air to get three motor powertrain, debut on August 19
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; gets touchscreen and electrical ORVMs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; gets touchscreen and electrical ORVMs
Watch: Mahindra Thar with five-door spotted testing
Watch: Mahindra Thar with five-door spotted testing

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city