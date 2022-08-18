Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on August 18 unveiled the first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. Manufactured by Switch Mobility, the electric bus will reportedly ferry twice the number of seated passengers. It comes with contemporary styling and is equipped with the latest safety standards, claims a PTI report.

The report further states that BEST has awarded a contract to the manufacturer for the supply of 900 electric buses in multiple phases. Of these, 50 per cent of buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 50 per cent thereafter. The public transport service provider in Mumbai has planned to launch premium app-based public transport in the city, claims the report. The passengers will have to book their seats through the mobile application, and they might have to shell out more fares as compared to the conventional buses for this premium service. The double-decker buses will be capable of carrying up to 90 passengers.

Nitin Gadkari reportedly said that there is a need to transform India's transport system from a long-term perspective. "With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem," he reportedly said. The minister also said that the government's vision and policies are supportive of EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.

