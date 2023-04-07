MG Comet EV, rival to Tiago EV, to get i-pod inspired controls. Check it out

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Comet EV in the car market here and this will be its second fully-electric vehicle, after the ZS EV. The MG Comet is being positioned as a viable city commute option for small families looking to switch to electric powetrain and while it is expected to be priced aggressively, will also boast of several tech-based features.

MG Motor India on Friday released a teaser image which showcased the steering wheel design, complete with mounted controls. These controls appear to be heavily influenced from the controls on yesteryear i-Pod devices. The controls on the left appear to be for navigating through the infotainment display screens while the controls on the right are for controlling music and for voice commands. The layout itself appears to be a simple enough with a light colour theme.

The same teaser image also gives a glimpse of the infotainment screen which appears connected to the driver display unit. The circular control dials for the HVAC and the elongated AC vents are also visible. MG Motor India continues to emphasise on the tech-based features in its offerings and claims the Comet EV would be no different.

A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV could well be the most-affordable electric car in the Indian market upon its launch, a tag that currently belongs to the Tata Tiago EV. But apart from its pricing, a key factor among mass-market EV buyers, the MG Comet EV is likely to boast of several other highlights. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the Comet EV is expected to have an ideal-condition range of up to 250 kms. There will also be two drive modes - Normal and Sport, while the top speed is at 100 kmph. The EV has a two-door design, wieghs just 815 kilos and access to rear seats would be through the folded front seats. The EV also has a fairly small road presence which means that it could be an ideal option for daily city commutes.

First Published Date: