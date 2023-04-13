MG Comet EV production begins. Check out how it looks in real world

MG Motor has started the production of the Comet EV, its second electric car for India. The carmaker has shared the update with an image of the Comet EV providing the first real-life look at the model set to hit Indian roads next week. MG Motor will officially debut the Comet EV, based on its Chinese partner Wuling's immensely popular Air EV, on April 19. It is also set to become the smallest electric car in India and will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 as one of the most affordable one as well.

The MG Comet EV is based on the carmaker's GSEV platform. MG Motor says the platform offers versatility and spaciousness, ideal for urban users. The EV will also come with a solid steel frame ensuring structural safety as well as airbags for passengers. Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer at MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India."

MG Motor has been teasing the electric car ahead of its official launch. The carmaker has shared two images revealing its dual screens on the dashboard along with the Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel controls. The upcoming MG Comet EV will get two 10.25-inch digital screens for the instrument console and the infotainment system respectively, and the floating units will get customisable graphics as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars DISCONTINUED Mg Zs Ev Electric | Automatic ₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Mg Zs Ev 2022 Electric | Automatic ₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tiago Ev 19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km ₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Volkswagen T-roc 1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl ₹21.35 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier Ev ₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details DISCONTINUED Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details

The Comet EV will be MG Motor's most affordable electric vehicle in India. MG already offers the ZS EV electric SUV which was launched back in 2020. According to reports, MG Comet EV will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with an expected range of around 250 kms on a single charge. The electric car will also likely to come with two driving modes - Normal and Sport. The top speed of Comet EV is likely to be restricted to just 100 kmph.

First Published Date: