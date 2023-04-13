HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev Production Begins. Check Out How It Looks In Real World

MG Comet EV production begins. Check out how it looks in real world

MG Motor has started the production of the Comet EV, its second electric car for India. The carmaker has shared the update with an image of the Comet EV providing the first real-life look at the model set to hit Indian roads next week. MG Motor will officially debut the Comet EV, based on its Chinese partner Wuling's immensely popular Air EV, on April 19. It is also set to become the smallest electric car in India and will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 as one of the most affordable one as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 14:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.
MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.
MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.
MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.

The MG Comet EV is based on the carmaker's GSEV platform. MG Motor says the platform offers versatility and spaciousness, ideal for urban users. The EV will also come with a solid steel frame ensuring structural safety as well as airbags for passengers. Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer at MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India."

MG Motor has been teasing the electric car ahead of its official launch. The carmaker has shared two images revealing its dual screens on the dashboard along with the Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel controls. The upcoming MG Comet EV will get two 10.25-inch digital screens for the instrument console and the infotainment system respectively, and the floating units will get customisable graphics as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The Comet EV will be MG Motor's most affordable electric vehicle in India. MG already offers the ZS EV electric SUV which was launched back in 2020. According to reports, MG Comet EV will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with an expected range of around 250 kms on a single charge. The electric car will also likely to come with two driving modes - Normal and Sport. The top speed of Comet EV is likely to be restricted to just 100 kmph.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 14:34 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Comet EV MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city