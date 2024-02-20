HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mexico Wants Tesla To Quicken Work On Gigafactory. But Will It Happen?

Mexico wants Tesla to quicken work on Gigafactory. But will it happen?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2024, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Tesla Gigafactory in Mexico is coming. But the question is when?
Tesla
An aerial view shows a part of the Monterrey-Saltillo highway near the land where Tesla has indicated it could build a new gigafactory, in Mexico. (REUTERS)
Tesla
An aerial view shows a part of the Monterrey-Saltillo highway near the land where Tesla has indicated it could build a new gigafactory, in Mexico.

Tesla officially confirmed in March of 2023 that Mexico will be where its next Gigafactory will be at. It was a moment of jubilation for the country and especially for the people of Monterrey in the north-eastern state of Nuevo Leon because of the employment such facilities tend to generate. But not much has happened in the past 11 months that would show that Tesla is in any rush to complete this facility, prompting Mexican authorities to nudge the US electric car giant to shift gears.

Tesla had said in October of 2023 that work on the Mexico plant will be slowed. The groundbreaking had not yet happened and the company at the time pointed to the slowing of the global economy as a reason. With EV sales not expected to rise at the same pace as in years gone by, the work on the Mexico Gigafactory may continue to be slower than what is usual.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
75 kWh 200 396 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
2487.0 Multiple Both
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
83.9 kWh 250 Kmph 493 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
77 kWh 621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
82kWh 225 kmph 555 km
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tesla's Giga Mexico could be the world's largest EV plant

The Mexican authorities aren't too pleased though. Speaking to local reporters recently, the governor of Nuevo Leon said thatTesla had pointed to some issues at the site of the plant and that he would look into these in order for Tesla to start construction as soon as is possible. “Today I spoke with… I’m going to say, with the management in Mexico, there is already the electrical issue, there is the water issue, there is the environment, they had requested an extension of the environmental permit because it seems that the plant is going to be more bigger than they thought," Samuel Garcia was quoted as saying. “I asked them for Tesla to come by March at the latest to make a groundbreaking announcement, and they didn’t say no, so I hope that very soon, in less than a month, Tesla comes, now the company is going to do the project."

Garcia further informed that his government has already started building roads and other support facilities in the area.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Elon Musk EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.