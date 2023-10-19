Maruti Suzuki to export made-in-India EVs globally, plans to share with Toyota

Maruti Suzuki aims to export its made-in-India electric cars to Japan and Europe, claimed a report by Nikkei. The automaker is reportedly planning to start shipping its made-in-India electric cars to various global markets from 2025. This comes as part of the auto manufacturer's strategy to make India a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki electric cars made locally can be shared with Toyota as well, as part of the global Suzuki-Toyota agreement for technology and model sharing, the report further stated.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its eVX concept earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, which grabbed a lot of attention. This concept previewed the automaker's first electric SUV, which will be jointly developed with Toyota. The eVX-derived production electric SUV will be underpinned by 40PL Skateboard architecture. Maruti Suzuki has already hinted that the eVX electric SUV will come meant for Indian and overseas markets. This EV will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, while there will be a smaller 48 kWh battery pack for the entry-level variant. The eVX promised a driving range of around 500 km on a single charge.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

The report has claimed that aiming to accelerate the development of electric cars globally, Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to export made-in-India electric cars to Japan and Europe as early as 2025. However, the eVX is expected to enter production in India from late 2024.

The report further claimed that Suzuki is mulling the idea to supply the made-in-India electric vehicles to Toyota, which will be sold as rebadged Toyota EVs. The report claimed that Suzuki has chosen India as its first production hib for electric vehicles because of the huge potential of the domestic market and lower manufacturing costs. For this, Suzuki plans to establish a new production line for electric vehicles in Gujarat, where Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the EVs. The report also said that the auto company plans to export small SUVs that will be built in India.

First Published Date: