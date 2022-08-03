HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra's New Electric Suvs To Get Sport Mode, Enhanced Features Inside

Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside

Mahindra and Mahindra will officially unveil five electric SUVs on August 15. The carmaker has shared a second teaser to showcase some of the features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 19:42 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a new teaser video of its upcoming electric SUVs.
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a new teaser video of its upcoming electric SUVs.
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a new teaser video of its upcoming electric SUVs.
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a new teaser video of its upcoming electric SUVs.

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to officially take the covers off its five electric SUVs on India's 75th Independence Day on August 15. Ahead of the global unveil, which will take place at Mahindra's new EV facility in Oxfordshire in United Kingdom, the carmaker has shared a new teaser video to give a sneak peek into what to expect from these EVs. Earlier, under the Born Electric branding, Mahindra had teased the five upcoming electric SUVs, which include coupe, crossovers and large SUVs.

The new teaser video shows that the electric vehicles under Mahindra Born Electric Vision will come with Sport mode besides regular drive modes. It also hints at offering fast charging compatibility. On the inside, Mahindra's new electric SUVs will offer ample scope for personalisation. The teaser video shows that the front row seats are electrically adjustable and are likely to get memory functions. The cabin will also get automatic climate control, ambient colours and personalised music playlist among other features.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Last month, Mahindra had teased its new upcoming electric SUVs. One of the electric SUVs, which appears in silhouette, has a coupe-ish profile with a crossover-like body shape. There is one more with a body shape that resembles the XUV700. Among the five new electric SUVs to be introduced by Mahindra on August 15 is the XUV400. It will be the first electric vehicle from Mahindra. The driving range of the regular version could be around 200 km whereas the long-range version could have a driving range of 375 km.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

During the unveiling of the electric SUVs, Mahindra will also share the carmaker's Born Electric Vision for electric vehicles, including its comprehensive product technology. It will be followed by the unveiling of the XUV400 in September. Mahindra aims sell at least two to three electric SUVs for every 10 cars by 2027.

The Indian carmaker recently signed an agreement with British International Investment to increase investment to manufacture its upcoming electric cars for India. Mahindra will set up a new company dedicated to electric vehicles, where the British firm will have a stake of no more than five percent. Mahindra's new EV company will get a total investment of around 8,000 crore between 2024 and 2027.

Mahindra's new electric vehicles are being developed and designed by the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) located in the UK, under the leadership of the automaker's chief designer Pratap Bose.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Born Electric Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city