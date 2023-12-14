HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Racing Unveils All New Livery For 2023/24 Formula E Season

Mahindra Racing unveils all-new livery for 2023/24 Formula E season

Mahindra Racing has taken the wraps off the new livery on the M10Electro race car for the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The only Indian team on the grid, Mahindra Racing brings a sharper livery finished in a matte red, silver and desert grey colour scheme. The new design has been developed by the team in partnership with the folks at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the UK.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2023, 22:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Mahindra Racing Livery Formula E
The 2024 Mahindra Racing M10Electro gets a new matte red shade, a first-ever for the team, along with silver and grey colours
2024 Mahindra Racing Livery Formula E
The 2024 Mahindra Racing M10Electro gets a new matte red shade, a first-ever for the team, along with silver and grey colours

The new Mahindra M10Electro gets a matte finish, which is a first in the team’s history. It also commemorates Mahindra Racing’s heritage in Formula E with 10 of the brand’s new twin-peak logos on the engine cover, one for each year of competition. The Indian team has been a part of Formula E since inception in 2014 with the championship heading into its tenth year of racing.

Also Read : Mahindra Racing signs Kush Maini as reserve driver for Formula E Season 10

2024 Mahindra Racing Livery Formula E
Mahindra Racing has a new driver lineup for the upcoming Formula E season with Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries behind the wheel
2024 Mahindra Racing Livery Formula E
Mahindra Racing has a new driver lineup for the upcoming Formula E season with Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries behind the wheel

Speaking about the new livery, Fred Bertrand, CEO - Mahindra Racing, said, “It’s a new chapter for everybody at Mahindra Racing, and I’m very excited to unveil our livery for Season 10, which reflects both this and celebrates our long-standing commitment to Formula E. We have a very proud history in the Championship as a team, and the objective is for the actions we are taking now, in the present, to help build a brighter future on track. I can’t wait to see the cars take to the track in Mexico in the new livery."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron GT
₹ 1.80 - 2.05 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 e-tron
₹ 1.14 - 1.26 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The last ten years have been full of many highs and a few lows for the team. This includes five e-Prix wins, 24 podiums and 10 pole positions. The last season though was rather forgettable and the team is now looking at a resurrection of sorts with the upcoming outing. Speaking to HT Auto earlier this year, Fred Bertrand explained that the team was looking forward to the new season with development still underway on the Gen3 car but was looking at a stronger return in Season 11.

To achieve this, the team had to start on a clean slate that included bringing drivers Edoardo Mortara (2021 Formula E champion) and F1 driver Nyck de Vries on board. Both drivers with their crucial experience and insight will be instrumental in the team’s turnaround strategy. Mahindra Racing also signed Indian racing driver Kush Maini as its reserve driver for the upcoming season. A more competitive team and car are expected to leave a strong mark in the upcoming season that kicks off on January 13, 2024, in Mexico.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 22:45 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra kicks Indian Mahindra Racing 2024 Formula E Mahindra Racing car livery Mahindra Racing Team 2024 Formula E season Formula E

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
33% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 399 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.