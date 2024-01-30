Mahindra BE.05 EV spotted ahead of October 2025 launch

Mahindra is working on expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of new vehicles. In 2022, the brand showcased several electric vehicles that will be joining their lineup. Recently, one of the electric vehicles called BE.05 was spotted testing on Indian roads. As per Mahindra, the BE.05 will launch in October 2025.

The test mule was spotted wearing a new camouflage that itself said ‘BE’ so it is expected that BE vehicles that will be launched under the BE brand will use the same camouflage. Mahindra is close to finalising the production design as the test mule was equipped with outside rearview mirrors and wipers. However, the headlamp units were still hidden.

Mahindra BE.05 will be based on the INGLO platform. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Abhinav Arora)

The BE.05 has a coupe-like design and it does look quite sporty despite being a SUV. The door handles are quite interesting as the front ones are taken from the XUV700 so they sit flush with the bodywork whereas the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar. There is an integrated spoiler on the rear tailgate window which should help in decreasing the drag and increasing efficiency. Mahindra will also offer a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra BE.05 will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. The same platform will also be used for other electric vehicles that Mahindra will be making. The electric coupe SUV will measure 4,370 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width and will have a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase will stand at 2,775 mm.

INGLO is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. Mahindra has positioned the wheels on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

