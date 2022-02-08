Maharashtra plans incentives for Amazon, Uber to go electric before 2025

Maharashtra aims to offer incentives to the delivery companies to promote electric mobility in the state.

Maharashtra government plans to offer incentives to companies such as Amazon, Uber and others to electrify their vehicle fleets ahead before 2025 in order to promote a cleaner environment.

Maharashtra in 2021 set a target for the delivery companies to electrify 25 per cent of their vehicle fleets by 2025.

Now, the Maharashtra government wants to advance the target ahead of the 2025 deadline. Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the state government is aiming to offer the delivery companies higher incentives for bulk purchase of electric vehicles.

"We are trying to be on the earlier side of 2025 and see if companies can get certain more incentives and move sooner. This not only benefits us in terms of cleaner air but also benefits them in terms of economies and their revenue models," Thackeray said to Reuters.

First Published Date: