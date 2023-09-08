World EV day: Top 5 global electric cars we would like to see in India

 Tesla Model 3: It is one of the best-selling cars from the EV pioneer

After Tesla's latest talks with India a few months ago, we can hope to see this EV here soon

 Volkswagen ID.4: It has been reported that the OEM has been testing the EV in India

If launched here, it could be price upwards of 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda e: This small electric car from Honda could be an urban mobility solution

If launched in India, it will rival the MG Comet micro EV

Nissan Leaf: It gets a range of up to 350 kilometres on a single charge

As Renault-Nissan alliance plans to launch EVs in India going forward, one can hope Leaf hits Indian shores

Tesla Model Y: The electric SUV could be a good fit for India's growing SUV preference

It comes loaded with technlogy and luxury
