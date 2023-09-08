World EV day: Top 5 global electric cars we would like to see in India

Tesla Model 3: It is one of the best-selling cars from the EV pioneer
After Tesla's latest talks with India a few months ago, we can hope to see this EV here soon
Volkswagen ID.4: It has been reported that the OEM has been testing the EV in India
If launched here, it could be price upwards of ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda e: This small electric car from Honda could be an urban mobility solution
If launched in India, it will rival the MG Comet micro EV
Nissan Leaf: It gets a range of up to 350 kilometres on a single charge
As Renault-Nissan alliance plans to launch EVs in India going forward, one can hope Leaf hits Indian shores
Tesla Model Y: The electric SUV could be a good fit for India's growing SUV preference
It comes loaded with technlogy and luxury