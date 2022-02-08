HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Maharashtra plans incentives for mobility companies to go electric before 2025

Maharashtra plans incentives for mobility companies to go electric before 2025

Maharashtra aims to offer incentives to the delivery companies to promote electric mobility in the state.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:06 PM
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the state government is aiming to offer the delivery companies higher incentives for bulk purchase of electric vehicles.
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the state government is aiming to offer the delivery companies higher incentives for bulk purchase of electric vehicles.

Maharashtra government plans to offer incentives to mobility and delivery companies to electrify their vehicle fleets ahead before 2025 in order to promote a cleaner environment. The companies that provide ride-hailing services and last-mile delivery services will be under the ambit of this program.

(Also Read: Where can you convert old petrol, diesel cars to electric? Registration starts)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maharashtra in 2021 set a target for the delivery companies to electrify 25 per cent of their vehicle fleets by 2025. Now, the Maharashtra government wants to advance the target ahead of the 2025 deadline. Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the state government is aiming to offer the delivery companies higher incentives for bulk purchase of electric vehicles.

"We are trying to be on the earlier side of 2025 and see if companies can get certain more incentives and move sooner. This not only benefits us in terms of cleaner air but also benefits them in terms of economies and their revenue models," Thackeray said to Reuters.

The state government is likely to approach companies like Amazon, Uber, Flipkart, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy etc. next month. Maharashtra is one of the important markets for e-commerce, ride-hailing and food delivery companies. The state government aims to tap these segments for electrification. With this move, Maharashtra also aims to promote the EV industry in the state as it plans to become a leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

The move comes weeks after the Delhi government issued a strict draft rule for the companies to get a licence on the condition that a certain percentage of their new vehicle fleet will be electric.

Companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy have previously set out their respective EV targets for 2025 and 2030. Ride-hailing service provider Uber is working with EV companies to introduce electrification in its fleet.

However, this strategy could result in worry for the companies as it will result in significantly higher costs of operation for them, because of lack of affordable, long-range vehicles and insufficient public EV charging infrastructure.

 

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 02:56 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric scooter electric mobility ev electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maharashtra plans incentives for Amazon, Uber to go electric before 2025
Maharashtra plans incentives for Amazon, Uber to go electric before 2025
Europe needs an ambitious charging strategy for 130 million EVs by 2035: Study
Europe needs an ambitious charging strategy for 130 million EVs by 2035: Study
Blockchain-based rare earth certification scheme being developed for EVs
Blockchain-based rare earth certification scheme being developed for EVs
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown
Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city