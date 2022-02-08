Maharashtra plans incentives for mobility companies to go electric before 2025

Maharashtra government plans to offer incentives to mobility and delivery companies to electrify their vehicle fleets ahead before 2025 in order to promote a cleaner environment. The companies that provide ride-hailing services and last-mile delivery services will be under the ambit of this program.

Maharashtra in 2021 set a target for the delivery companies to electrify 25 per cent of their vehicle fleets by 2025. Now, the Maharashtra government wants to advance the target ahead of the 2025 deadline. Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the state government is aiming to offer the delivery companies higher incentives for bulk purchase of electric vehicles.

"We are trying to be on the earlier side of 2025 and see if companies can get certain more incentives and move sooner. This not only benefits us in terms of cleaner air but also benefits them in terms of economies and their revenue models," Thackeray said to Reuters.

The state government is likely to approach companies like Amazon, Uber, Flipkart, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy etc. next month. Maharashtra is one of the important markets for e-commerce, ride-hailing and food delivery companies. The state government aims to tap these segments for electrification. With this move, Maharashtra also aims to promote the EV industry in the state as it plans to become a leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

The move comes weeks after the Delhi government issued a strict draft rule for the companies to get a licence on the condition that a certain percentage of their new vehicle fleet will be electric.

Companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy have previously set out their respective EV targets for 2025 and 2030. Ride-hailing service provider Uber is working with EV companies to introduce electrification in its fleet.

However, this strategy could result in worry for the companies as it will result in significantly higher costs of operation for them, because of lack of affordable, long-range vehicles and insufficient public EV charging infrastructure.

