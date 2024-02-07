Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped launched in India, priced from 69,990

Kinetic Green has finally launched the new E-Lune electric moped, reviving the iconic name in an all-new avatar. The new Kinetic Green E-Luna has been launched at an introductory price starting at ₹69,990 (ex-showroom, inclusive of FAME II subsidy). The all-new offering has been completely designed and engineered in India, as per the company, which aims to make electric mobility more affordable for the masses.

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 k

The new Kinetic Green E-Luna uses a dual tubular high-strength steel chassis aimed to allow the electric moped to carry out heavy-duty activities. Kinetic says the chassis makes the E-Luna capable of functioning across various terrains, while its multi-utility aspect allows it to function as a personal mobility and B2B vehicle. The model has a payload capacity of 150 kg with a removable rear seat that makes way for a load carrier.

Also Read : Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, production begins.

The Kinetic Green E-Luna gets a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC motor with a top speed of 50 kmph. The payload capacity stands at 150 kg

Speaking at the launch, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO - Kinetic Green said, "The E-Luna's unveiling is a proud moment for Kinetic Green, marking a nostalgic return to Luna's legacy. E-Luna’s entry into the realm of electric mobility is nothing short of a revolution. Beyond just a vehicle launch, it represents our vision of inclusion for the future of e-mobility. Today, electric vehicles have reached only a 5 to 6 per cent penetration in the automobile market and two of the key reasons for this are that most of today’s electric vehicle options are expensive making them unaffordable for a vast majority and many of them are not suitable to ride beyond the metro or large cities, making their appeal niche and limited. This is where E-Luna emerges as a beacon of hope because, with E-Luna, electric mobility will become a practical and affordable choice for everyone and everywhere in India.

The Kinetic Green E-Luna is powered by a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising a range of 110 km on a single charge. The model will be available in multiple variants with 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs with the range extending up to 150 km on a single charge. The company further says that the batteries meet the “highest safety standard with efficient thermal management." Moreover, the E-Luna will be available with fast charging and swappable battery options, especially for B2B applications.

Bookings for the E-Luna are open while deliveries will commence in a few days from the Kinetic Green dealerships across the country

Powering the new E-Luna is a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 50 kmph. Kinetic Green says the battery, motor and controller are all IP 67 rated making them water and dust-proof. The model also gets a digital instrument console with a real-time DTE (Distance to Empty) indicator, while other features include combi-braking, a USB charging port, three riding modes and a side-stand sensor. The E-Luna rides on telescopic front forks and 16-inch wire-spoked wheels.

Dr Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group said, "The E-Luna's rebirth signifies a great milestone in Kinetic’s journey, offering more than mere transportation. This ground-breaking venture not only signifies a leap into the future of transportation but also evokes a profound sense of nostalgia, tapping into the beautiful memories and emotions connected with the Luna. This brings a unique touch, reminding us of the simpler times while at the same time, propelling us into a modern era of innovation. E-Luna effortlessly preserves the nostalgic charm of its predecessor, while embracing sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

Kinetic Green is confident that the new E-Luna will be able to provide e-mobility for Tier II and III markets at an affordable price point. Moreover, the model is said to have huge potential in rural markets given its functional design. Kinetic Green claims a running cost of 10 paise per km. The total cost of ownership will be under ₹2,500 per month, according to the company, including an EMI of about ₹2,000 and a charging cost of ₹300 per month.

The E-Luna will be available in five metallic colours - Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue, and Sparkling Green. Bookings are already open for ₹500 while deliveries should commence in a few days via Kinetic Green dealerships. The model will also be available on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, while the company will also be offering a host of accessories with the electric moped.

First Published Date: