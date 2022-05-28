HT Auto
Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included

Kia EV6 launch is slated to take place on June 2nd. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 11:05 AM
Kia EV6 stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Kia EV6 stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Kia EV6 stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Kia EV6 stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Kia India recently initiated bookings for its upcoming EV6 electric car in the country the pricing of which is slated to be revealed next month. The company has also announced that only 100 units of the car will be made available to the customers and that too in select Indian cities. Only buyers from 12 major Indian cities will be able to own the car and below is the region-wise break up of the locations where the Kia EV6 will be made available.

(Also Read: Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests)

-West India

Mumbai-Autobahn Kia

Pune-Crystal Auto

Ahmedabad- Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia

-North India

Delhi- Jayanti Kia

Gurgaon-Dhingra Motors

Noida- Allied Motors

Jaipur- Rajesh Motors

-South India

Chennai- Capital Kia

Bengaluru- Epitome Automobiles and VST Central

Kochi- Incheon Kia

Hyderabad- Automotive Kia and Car Kia

-East India

Kolkata- Eastern Kia

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, said, "The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same."

The Kia EV6 will come based on the Hyundai Group's dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will use a 77.4 kWh battery pack which is claimed to deliver a full charge range of 528 km, which is certified by WLTP.

(Also Read: Kia EV6 India drive review: The definitive edition of electric cars)

The pre-launch bookings have already started while the deliveries are to commence in September (AWD version) and December (RWD version). The price announcement will take place on June 2nd.

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 11:04 AM IST
