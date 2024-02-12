Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Jsw Group To Set Up Ev Manufacturing Plant In Odisha, Signs Deal With Govt

JSW Group to set up EV manufacturing plant in Odisha, signs deal with govt

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM
Follow us on:
  • JSW Group plans to invest 40,000 crore in Odisha to set up an integrated electric vehicle and EV component manufacturing facility in the state.
JSW Group plans to invest ₹40,000 crore in Odisha to set up an integrated electric vehicle and EV component manufacturing facility in the state. (PTI)

JSW Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to set up an integrated electric vehicle manufacturing facility and an EV battery-making plant in the state. The conglomerate will invest 40,000 crore in the state for setting up the electric vehicle and EV battery manufacturing plants. Once completed, this project will mark JSW Group's foray into the automobile space.

In an official statement, the Indian conglomerate said that it plans to establish an integrated EV manufacturing facility in Odisha, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha for the setting up of integrated electric vehicles and EV battery manufacturing project at Cuttack and Paradip. The group also claimed that with an investment of 40,000 crore, this project will help create more than 11,000 jobs, marking a significant growth in employment generation in Odisha.

Also Read : JSW Group acquires 35% stake in MG Motor India from SAIC

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
11.6 kwh 188 kmph 344 km
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch EV
35 Kwh 85 Kmph 421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The group has stated that the project will consist of a 50 GWH EV battery plant, commercial electric vehicles and passenger electric cars, a lithium refinery, a copper smelter, electric powertrains for the EVs and related component manufacturing units. In a nutshell, the company claims to set up an original equipment manufacturer plant for electric vehicles and components in the same integrated complex. JSW Group claims that once completed, it is going to be the world's largest single-location project in the electric mobility sector.

Without sharing details, JSW Group further stated that the Odisha government has been supporting the project through a special package of incentives to foster industrial growth and technological innovation. While this initiative is expected to enhance Odisha's industrial landscape, it would also contribute significantly to India's electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. India has been aiming to become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the world, while at the same time, it is increasingly focusing on electric mobility. This upcoming project is expected to play a key role in that plan.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS