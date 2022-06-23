Jio-bp to set up EV fast chargers, battery swap stations in these 13 cities soon

HT Auto
Jio-bp has tied up with Nexus Malls group to set up EV fast chargers at its commercial spaces across 13 cities in India in coming days.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 01:18 PM
Jio-bp to set up EV fast charging stations in five cities across India. (File photo) (REUTERS)
Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and British energy giant, has tied up with Nexus Malls in India to provide electric vehicle charging solutions at its commercial spaces. The two companies have tied up to roll out EV charging stations as well as EV battery swapping stations at 17 malls spread across 13 cities in India. Jio-bp is currently operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

The EV charging stations, which will cater to both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, will be set up in multiple phases. The work for first phase begins this month. The company has issued a statement saying, "As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will be installed with 24x7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs. In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022."

"The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs," the statement said.

Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest chain in India with 17 units in 13 cities.

Jio-bp has been expanding its network in India to boost the EV infrastructure. It recently tied up with EV manufacturers like TVS Motor Company and MG Motor to set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Leveraging the strength of Reliance and bp in electrification, the joint venture aims to create one of the largest EV charging ecosystem in India, rivalling the likes of Tata Power.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 01:18 PM IST
TAGS: Jio-bp EVs Electric vehicle Electric car EV charging stations
