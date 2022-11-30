Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E

Mahindra Racing has announced that it has signed Indian racer Jehan Daruvala as the team’s reserve driver in the Formula E Season 9. The championship will see the former Formula 2 driver behind the single-seater electric race car and he is only the second Indian driver to join the racing series. Former Formula 1 driver and television presenter Karun Chandhok was the first Indian driver to join Formula E, incidentally with Mahindra Racing in the first two seasons of the electric racing series.

Speaking about the signing, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport. Jehan, with his experience and results across single-seaters, will add a great wealth of knowledge to our development program. With Formula E’s debut race in India, this is an especially exciting year for us, and we are excited to give the Indian fans a truly global experience."

Jehan Daruvala joins Formula E after a three-year stint in Formula 2

Speaking about joining Mahindra Racing, Jehan Daruvala, said, “To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team. Mahindra Racing’s pioneering efforts in promoting sustainability globally are commendable and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute."

As part of his role at Mahindra Racing, Jehan will be spending time at the team’s headquarters in Branbury, UK, and will work on the simulator alongside engineers. He will provide car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. Mahindra Racing said that they plan to make Jehan attend races, most notably the much-awaited Hyderabad e-Prix, the first-ever Formula E round to be held in India scheduled in February 2023.Jeh

Jehan Daruvala finished on podium at the Italian Grand Prix in April this year

Jehan comes to Formula E after a fairly successful stint in Formula 2. The 24-year-old bagged four wins in F2 coupled with multiple podium finishes during his three-season stint in the F1 support series. He also completed three F1 tests with McLaren this year. The Mumbai-based driver is also a part of the Red Bull Junior Team programme. Prior to F2, Jehan also competed in Formula 3 in 2019 and went on to secure two wins, while finishing third overall in the championship standings. The driver also competed in races beyond Formula 2 and finished third in the F3 Asian Championship in 2021 for Indian racing outfit Mumbai Falcons.

Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing at a crucial juncture with the championship moving to Gen3 cars as well as three new race locations including India. With a completely new driver lineup and chairperson in place, the team is looking forward to better results in the upcoming season of the championship.

