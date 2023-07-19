Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India's First Solar Powered Battery Swapping Station Introduced In Jaipur

India's first solar-powered battery swapping station introduced in Jaipur

Finance-Network-Technology Platform Chargeup on Wednesday announced that it has introduced the country's first solar-powered battery swapping station for electric vehicles. The station is located at Beniwal Kanta, Chungi Circle, Ramgarh Mod, Jaipur. The pilot project aims to convert the Pink City into a Green one, metaphorically. Its goal is to enable battery charging without dependence on traditional energy sources.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
The ChargeUp battery swapping station in Jaipur has been equipped with advanced solar technology.

The battery swapping station has been equipped with advanced solar technology which enables it to tap into the energy provided by the Sun and synchronize it with the charging grid to direct solar-generated energy to the charging cabinet. The station can handle charging 140 kWh of batteries, covering 20% of the station's total energy needs.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: EV electric mobility electric vehicles battery swapping
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS