India's first solar-powered battery swapping station introduced in Jaipur

Finance-Network-Technology Platform Chargeup on Wednesday announced that it has introduced the country's first solar-powered battery swapping station for electric vehicles. The station is located at Beniwal Kanta, Chungi Circle, Ramgarh Mod, Jaipur. The pilot project aims to convert the Pink City into a Green one, metaphorically. Its goal is to enable battery charging without dependence on traditional energy sources.

The battery swapping station has been equipped with advanced solar technology which enables it to tap into the energy provided by the Sun and synchronize it with the charging grid to direct solar-generated energy to the charging cabinet. The station can handle charging 140 kWh of batteries, covering 20% of the station's total energy needs.

