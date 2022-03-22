In pics: Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the brand's first-ever electric car
Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV draws power from a 105 kWh battery pack.
Maserati Grecale Folgore gets several signature design elements of the brand, including the aggressive looking vertically slated front grille with Trident logo.
Maserati Grecale Folgore gets several distinctive styling elements that make it stand apart from the ICE version.
The sharp LED headlamps, aggressive grille are similar to the ICE variant of the Maserati Grecale.
Maserati Grecale Folgore will go on sale in the international market from 2023.
Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the first-ever electric vehicle from the Italian luxury car brand.
Maserati Grecale Folgore will be positioned below the Levante SUV, which is Maserati's first-ever SUV.
Maserati Grecale Folgore is based on Stellantis Giorgio architecture, which also underpins Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.
First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 07:55 PM IST
