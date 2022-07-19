Hyundai Supernal unveils concept cabin of futuristic flying machine

Hyundai's Supernal unveiled its initial eVTOL vehicle cabin concept at Farnborough International Airshow. Supernal collaborated with Group's design studios to create the cabin concept. Hyundai shared that the latter is also collaborating with external partners and the Group’s more than 50 affiliates to co-create an expansive AAM value chain.

Hyundai shared that Supernal's eVTOL vehicle concept's five-seater cabin design is based on biomimicry philosophy. The company promises safety above all with its human-centred design. With a focus on Regional Air Mobility (RAM), Hyundai is aiming to begin intra-city passenger journeys starting in 2028 by developing a hydrogen-powered mid-sized vehicle for regional, city-to-city, cargo and passenger journeys. The automaker is planning to launch the service of its hydrogen vehicle in the 2030s.

To create this electric air mobility concept vehicle, a team of engineers used the automotive industry’s reductive design approach to create the lightweight interior cabin. This cabin is made of forged carbon fibre. The seats have been ergonomically contoured to offer a cocoon-like environment for passengers. Deployable seat consoles mimic automobile centre consoles and provide a charging station and storage compartment for personal items while the grab handles built into the cabin doors and seatbacks assist with ingress and egress. Hyundai informed that a combination of lighting which includes overhead lights inspired by automobile sunroofs adjusts with the various stages of flight to emulate a “light therapy" effect.

Hyundai wants to expand mobility-enabling capabilities to develop a line of electric air vehicles. Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group Luc Donckerwolke said, “The Supernal eVTOL vehicle draws on the competence of the Hyundai Motor Group and the skillset of experienced automotive designers, which allowed us to develop a new air mobility concept that is not only safe and rational but also highly emotional."

