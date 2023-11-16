Hyundai showcases its first-ever high-performance electric car

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been officially introduced to the world and the first-ever high-performance all-electric model from the Korean manufacturer is making some very big promises. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was unveiled for the first time ever at a pre-show event for AutoMobility LA with the promise that many more electric N models will also make their way onto global roads in the times to come.

The N from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is borrowed from the official name that has been reserved for the company's high-performance brand. Thus far though, it has only been deployed on high-performance Hyundai car models that are powered by an internal combustion engine. The ‘N' represents two key elements for the brand - the Namyang district in South Korea where the company has its R&D facility, and Nurburgring racetrack in Germany where Hyundai tests its N vehicles. The logo itself represents a chicane or serpentine turn in the road.

While models like i20, i30 and Elantra have N versions, it is for the first time that the all-electric Ioniq 5 has been added to this distinguished class within the family.

What is special about Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

The Ioniq 5 N takes the standard Ioniq 5 model's Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and marries it to N motorsport technologies. Hyundai states that this has allowed it to maximise performance from the model. The motor and battery mounting are reinforced, while front and rear subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. The integrated drive axles (IDA) are applied front and rear and reinforced to endure stronger electric motor torque while reducing unsprung mass with 21-inch forged aluminum wheels. The steering system has also been strengthened for enhanced rigidity. The vehicle features a specially-tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system with a quicker steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback logic. N Pedal has also been introduced which claims to prioritise fast and exhilarating cornering over absolute energy efficiency.

Hyundai says that opinion of fans of N vehicles from the brand has been taken into serious consideration while developing the Ioniq 5 N.

Additionally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N also gets an improved electric propulsion system with enhanced battery cooling and N Brake Regen. There is now a new 84 kWh battery pack and the company claims that the model has a higher resistance to heat-induced power degradation — loss of maximum power due to excessive heat. For additional control to drivers on the track, there is a N Race feature which allows the person behind the steering to choose between ‘Endurance’ and ‘Sprint.’

Then there are the N-tuned brakes, which represent Hyundai’s most powerful braking system to date. It features 15.75 in. diameter front rotors with four-piston monobloc calipers and 14.2 in. rear rotors. These brakes are constructed with new lightweight materials and dedicated airflow ducting for improved cooling efficiency.

In the cabin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the center console is optimized for track driving with knee pads and shin support during cornering as well as a sliding armrest. The N seats have reinforced bolsters, so that even if strong lateral acceleration occurs during sharp cornering, the upper and lower body is supported appropriately. These N bucket seats are positioned about 0.79 in. lower compared to the standard Ioniq 5 for enhanced weight balance. There are plenty of features for everyday use like USB-C connectivity, a wireless charger and cupholders.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Is Hyundai Ioniq 5 N available for purchase?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be officially available with company dealerships in the United States from March of 2024 onwards. “Hyundai N is a key driver of advanced technology expansion throughout Hyundai," said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “N brand technology and motorsport success proves Hyundai’s ability to push the envelope of vehicle performance and Ioniq 5 N represents a bold move forward in the level of electrified performance. We are confident that both current Hyundai customers and new buyers will be impressed with the exceptional performance and technology of our new Ioniq 5 N."

